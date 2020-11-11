Rupert Grint posts photo of baby daughter in Instagram debut
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has made a belated debut on Instagram by posting a snap of his baby daughter.
Dubbing himself "Grint on the Gram", the 32-year-old joked he was "only 10 years late" in signing up to the social media platform.
Grint said he was "here to introduce you all to Wednesday," the six-month-old baby girl his partner Georgia Groome gave birth to in May.
Within a day of posting his first snap he had amassed two million followers.
Potter co-star Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, was among those to welcome him to the site, saying it was "about time" he opened an account.
Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films, is the latest high-profile celebrity to make use of Instagram's photo messaging service.
Friends star Jennifer Aniston is another relatively late adopter, having only signed up to Instagram in October last year.
Her debut post, a group shot of her with her Friends co-stars, took five hours and 16 minutes to earn her a million followers.
Earlier this year Sir David Attenborough reached that milestone even quicker, reaching seven figures in four hours and 44 minutes.
Yet the veteran broadcaster's team has not posted since 31 October and his account is now described as being "no longer active".
Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger, is another Harry Potter cast member to make use of the site, though her last post was in June.
Daniel Radcliffe, however, remains a hold-out, having admitted last year that he doesn't have "the mental fortitude for the internet".
Groome, the star of 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, has reportedly been in a relationship with Grint since 2011.
The 28-year-old has an unverified account on Twitter she has recently been using to promote her role in horror comedy Double Date.
