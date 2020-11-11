Jason Manford: Cancelling offensive old comedy is 'slippery slope'
- Published
Comic Jason Manford believes cancelling old comedies for fear of offending people today is "a slippery slope".
His comments come after a summer of revisionism around comedies following the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Shows like Fawlty Towers and Little Britain were removed by some streaming sites for containing offensive content, by today's standards.
Manford thinks it's a bad idea to "rewrite our history".
The 39-year-old British stand-up, who is currently helping Sky Cinema find the biggest fan of the Christmas film Elf, thinks that comedians should be able to offend people within reason if they elect to do so.
"I don't want to offend anybody," he told the PA news agency. "I would be genuinely mortified if anyone left one of my shows upset by something that I'd said.
"I'd feel like that would be a breach of contract. My audience come for a certain sort of show and I like to put on that show."
But, he continued: "I have a real umbrage about people who will laugh at everything until something offensive is said about them," he added. "You can't have it both ways.
Manford defended comedians who are well known for their risqué style. "If you're going to see Jimmy Carr and you leave offended, then you're the only idiot in that scenario. What do you think is going to happen?" he said.
"If somebody is doing something offensive and saying a horrendous joke at seven o'clock in the evening on the TV... then that's when [broadcasting watchdog] Ofcom comes in and sorts those things out.
"But at the same time, going back through history and finding offensive things in the past, cancelling people from 30 years ago because of something they said or did - you can't start doing that.
"We're on a very slippery slope if we start to revise our history."
'The edge of propriety'
Speaking to the BBC in January, Frank Skinner told the BBC that his favourite type of comedy was found "on the edge of inappropriate".
Another British comedy hero, Dawn French, recently told The Andrew Marr Show she "fears a little bit for our cancel culture".
She suggested comedy has to "live on the edges of propriety" and that its exponents "need to offend a tiny bit to work out what what's funny".
"All the way back to Lenny Bruce and Richard Pryor and people that I've always really enjoyed - the edgy people are the people that plough the furrow for the rest of us," said French.
"My opinion is, say what you want to say - be free to say anything, and then everyone can be free to challenge you, or to tune out from you."
She added: "And for any comedian that's the biggest punishment if nobody wants to listen to you anymore then I think you've got the message."
This summer, TV presenters Ant and Dec apologised for a string of comedy sketches which saw them "impersonating people of colour" on their popular show, Saturday Night Takeaway.
Their apology arrived just days after the BBC removed the sketch show Little Britain from its streaming platforms over outdated characters. Then-director general of the BBC, Tony Hall, said the show's creators Matt Lucas and David Walliams had agreed with the decision.
John Cleese, meanwhile, laid into the "cowardly and gutless" corporation after an episode of Fawlty Towers containing "racial slurs" was temporarily removed from a BBC-owned streaming platform.
His famous titular character, Basil Fawlty, Cleese pointed out online, was "a figure of fun". The show was re-instated to UKTV soon after, with "extra guidance" added to alert viewers.
Manford, whose 2020 stand-up comedy tour was postponed until next year due to the pandemic, went on to stress that the "one thing we need is laughter" right now, after "such an awful year".
He noted how controversial topics like the "confusing" rules around coronavirus, for example, "lend themselves to comedy".
The Mancunian concluded: "What's important and what sometimes people lose sight of is, having a laugh and taking the Mickey out of the rules of lockdown or the flip flopping of the government... is not the same as laughing at the fact people are dying of Covid."
