Nicola Adam and Katya Jones leave Strictly after Covid diagnosis
Former boxer Nicola Adams and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones have left the BBC contest after Jones tested positive for Covid-19.
A statement said the programme's "protocols" meant the pair would now isolate and would not be able to take part in the rest of the series.
They made history as the first same-sex couple to take part in the UK show.
"I'm absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon," the Olympic gold medallist said.
"I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.
"I'm gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the Covid measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I'm doing what I can to help."