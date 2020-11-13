BBC News

Friends reunion 'put back to March' says Matthew Perry

Published
image copyrightWarner Bros
image captionPerry (far right) with the other stars of Friends in 1997

The eagerly anticipated Friends reunion episode will now start filming next March, according to cast member Matthew Perry.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he tweeted on Thursday.

"Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

The special one-off show was due to start filming in August but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will bring together the original cast of Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

By Friday morning, Perry's tweet had received more than 100,000 likes and retweets.

Friends, which followed the fortunes of six young friends living in New York City, originally aired from 1994 until 2004.

The final show was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US, making it the most watched TV episode of the 2000s.

Rumours of a Friends reunion gathered pace after Aniston posted a photo of the cast together last year.

The actress's debut post on Instagram took five hours and 16 minutes to earn her a million followers.

Filming for the Friends special will take place on the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, California.

It will air on the HBO Max streaming service on a date yet to be announced.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Friends
  • Television

More on this story

  • Friends to reunite for one-off special on HBO Max

    Published
    22 February

  • Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram by posting Friends reunion photo

    Published
    16 October 2019

  • One-off Friends TV reunion on the cards - but it won't be a reboot

    Published
    13 November 2019