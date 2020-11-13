Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke to replace Motsi Mabuse this weekend
Anton Du Beke is to join the judging panel on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, the BBC has confirmed.
The announcement comes after Motsi Mabuse said on Thursday she would be self-isolating following a trip to Germany.
She had originally intended to join the show digitally this weekend, and judge the contestants from home.
However, the BBC has now confirmed Du Beke will replace her on the judging panel.
That means this weekend's judges will be Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.
First time as a judge
"We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend," Strictly said in a statement on Twitter. "Good luck, Anton!"
It marks the first time Du Beke will have acted as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, which is one of the BBC's most popular programmes.
Du Beke is the longest-serving professional dancer on the show, having joined for the first series in 2004.
Following the announcement, Mabuse tweeted to Anton: "Congratulations!! All the best. I know you will be amazing. Enjoy the show guys."
The BBC said she will still be involved in the show from home, but will not be judging.
Du Beke's temporary appointment comes after he was eliminated from the competition in the first week of this series.
He had been partnered with former home secretary Jacqui Smith.
Mabuse explained to fans on Thursday why she was unable to be in the studio, saying: "Hi guys - earlier this week I had to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following UK government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days."
She added: "I will be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms."
However, less than 24 hours after Mabuse's tweet, the BBC instead decided to replace her with Du Beke so there would still be three judges in the studio in person.
Had Mabuse taken part in the programme, she would not have been the first TV talent show judge to join proceedings from home.
Jade Thirlwall recently had to dial in virtually to the first live episode of Little Mix: The Search after being asked to self-isolate.
This series of Strictly has also seen Bruno Tonioli taking part in the Sunday results show digitally from the US.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a tricky year for Strictly.
One of the contestants, 21-year-old HRVY, contracted Covid-19 during rehearsals, but was able to return before the series had launched.
Earlier this week, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones had to pull out of this series after Jones tested positive for coronavirus.
The show also had to stop allowing a studio audience last week after a second nationwide lockdown was announced by the government.
Prior to that, the show had allowed a small studio audience, mostly made up of friends and family of the contestants, sitting at socially-distanced cabaret tables.
Motsi Mabuse, who is the sister of professional dancer Oti, joined Strictly as a judge in 2019, replacing Darcey Bussell.
