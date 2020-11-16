Jeremih: Musicians send well wishes to Covid-hit rapper
50 Cent and Chance The Rapper have sent get well messages to rapper Jeremih following reports he has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.
"Pray for my boy Jeremih he's not doing good," tweeted 50 Cent on Saturday,
Chance The Rapper exhorted his fans to pray for the 33-year-old, saying he was "like a brother", while Ne-Yo said he was sending "prayers of strength".
Born Jeremy Phillip Felton, Jeremih is best known for his 2009 debut track Birthday Sex.
According to reports he is currently on a ventilator in an ICU (intensive care unit) in his native city of Chicago.
Singer Toni Braxton, rapper Big Sean and actress Emmy Rossum were among others to post messages of concern.
50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, later posted an update saying his friend was "responsive" and "doing a little better".
Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J— 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020
50 Cent appeared on Jeremih's 2010 track Down On Me, which reached number 30 in the UK singles chart.
Other singles to chart in the UK include Don't Tell 'Em, his 2014 collaboration with YG, which reached number five.
The following year he made it to number two as a featured artist on Natalie La Rose's track Somebody.
His production and songwriting credits include Braxton's 2020 track Gotta Move On and Rihanna's 2016 song Woo.
