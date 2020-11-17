The Vicar of Dibley to return in lockdown-inspired Christmas specials
Dawn French is to reprise her much-loved role as vicar Geraldine Grainger for three lockdown-inspired episodes of The Vicar Of Dibley at Christmas.
The 10-minute specials will see how Geraldine has been delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom... when she can make it work.
Her musings on life - and chocolate - will air after repeats of episodes of the classic sitcom.
French said she "couldn't be happier" to be back.
The show's creator Richard Curtis said: "Like every village in the country, there's been a lot happening in Dibley this year - and Dawn has got a lot to say about it."
Home-made wine
Geraldine will be seen talking to local primary school children about "important" topics, including how it's never a good idea to let Owen cut your hair, or make home-made wine.
The three short episodes will air weekly, with a 30-minute compilation episode then airing around Christmas.
The Vicar of Dibley ran on BBC One from 1994 to 2007, and has since returned for occasional charity specials, including for the BBC's Big Night In earlier this year.
Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning for the BBC, said: "This triple festive treat from the nation's favourite fun-loving vicar is the warm comedy hug we've all missed."
