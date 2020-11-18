Harvey Weinstein: Jailed producer is unwell and 'being closely monitored'
Harvey Weinstein is unwell and "being closely monitored" at the prison where he is being held, according to the jailed mogul's representatives.
TMZ has reported the 68-year-old "is in isolation with 101-degree temperature" and may have coronavirus.
The producer's representatives said they could "neither confirm nor deny" he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence, having been found guilty in February of rape and sexual assault.
He is currently being detained at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York.
A representative for Weinstein confirmed to the PA news agency that he has a fever.
The disgraced Hollywood mogul is considered vulnerable to coronavirus due to his age, weight and other medical issues, including a heart condition and high blood pressure.
He spent five days in hospital in March for ongoing heart problems and chest pains.
A spokesman for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYSDOCCS) said they could not comment on individual cases but said that anyone displaying Covid-19 symptoms is immediately isolated and tested.
Weinstein's representatives said they were "working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs".
Weinstein was found guilty of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against one woman and third-degree rape of another woman after a trial in New York.
Last month he was charged with six further counts of sexual assault, meaning he now now faces 11 sexual assault charges in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles officials have started extradition proceedings, with another extradition hearing set to take place in December.
His spokesperson said he had "always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual", adding: "That hasn't changed."
In September, Weinstein was stripped of his honorary CBE.
