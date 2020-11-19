Erick Morillo: DJ died from acute ketamine toxicity
- Published
The late DJ Erick Morillo died from "acute ketamine toxicity," the Miami Dade County Medical Examiner has confirmed.
The I Like to Move It producer was found dead at the age of 49 by his cousin at his Miami Beach home in September, the report concluded.
Authorities on the scene found "possible drug paraphernalia including multiple syringes".
MDMA and cocaine were also found in Morillo's system.
Morillo released his 1994 hit, I Like To Move It, under the name Reel 2 Real.
It became a retro hit again after a remix was featured in the 2005 animated film Madagascar.
His death came less than a month after his arrest for sexually assaulting a female DJ, after working a gig together.
Morillo had denied the sexual assault charge, but turned himself in after a rape kit identified him as the suspect, according to WPLG-TV in Florida.
He had been scheduled for a court hearing a few days after he was found dead.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.