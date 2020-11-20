Travel writer and journalist Jan Morris dies at 94
Prolific travel writer, journalist, soldier and novelist Jan Morris has died aged 94.
Morris wrote more than 40 books including a notable trilogy about Britain's empire, Pax Britannica, during the 60s and 70s.
In 1972, she transitioned from male to female, undergoing gender reassignment surgery and changing her name from James to Jan.
She told Michael Palin in 2016: 'I've enjoyed my life very much.
"I admire it. I think it has been a very good and interesting life."
Morris is arguably most famous for her widely admired travel writing, and Palin said: "She's kind of a non-fiction novelist. She creates an image and a feeling of a place that stays in your mind."
She also wrote Booker-nominated fiction, however - her book Last Letters from Hav made its shortlist in 1985, and was a novel written in the form of travel literature.
Morris was particularly renowned as a journalist for announcing the ascent of Everest, in an exclusive scoop for The Times in 1953. Travelling as James, she travelled with Edmund Hillary as far as the base camp on the mountain, to witness the historic attempt on the summit.