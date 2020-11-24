Archie Lyndhurst's parents say final farewell to 'dearest boy'
The funeral of actor Archie Lyndhurst took place on Monday, nine weeks after the 19-year old CBBC star died.
Archie, who was the son of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, was best known for playing Ollie Coulton in the comedy show So Awkward.
His mum Lucy Lyndhurst wrote on Monday: "Tonight at 6pm Nick and I shall be with him in a tiny chapel to send him on the first part of his next journey."
The coroner's report on the cause of death is yet to be published.
Posting on Instagram, Archie's mum added: "We still have no answer as to what happened but wait patiently for the report to be written up in the next 10 weeks."
In a statement issued just after Archie died, Nicholas said he and Lucy were "utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy".
Lucy Lyndhurst's post in full
It is with the heaviest heart that I write this post. Nine weeks ago our dearest boy Archie was taken from us way too early. We still have no answer as to what happened but wait patiently for the report to be written up in the next 10 weeks.
The pain of our loss is beyond anything we have ever felt before, and wouldn't wish upon anyone. Archie was, and remains our absolute world. He was the most beautiful extraordinary human being we have ever known. To have him as our son has been nothing but an utter joy and honour.
Tonight at 6pm Nick and I shall be with him in a tiny chapel to send him on the first part of his next journey. If you get a moment maybe you'd like to light a candle or take a minute just to remember him.
We've never known anyone live like Archie. He cherished and absorbed every moment he had. Until we meet again our darling magical boy. We will love you forever and ever and will be forever grateful for choosing us to be your parents. We were beyond lucky.
Thank you for every smile, hug, laugh, conversation - we loved them all. Your kindness and generosity knew no bounds. You were the best teacher we ever had. We miss you every minute of every day. As you would say my darling, "In a bizzle." "Love You."
Archie began his acting career at the Sylvia Young Theatre School at the age of 10. In 2013, his father Nicholas told the BBC that his son had inherited the "acting gene".
Archie appeared in So Awkward, a sitcom following the lives of a group of friends in secondary school, from its first series in 2015.
Nicholas appeared alongside his son in a 2019 episode of the programme.
Archie's other roles included recurring appearances as a younger incarnation of comedian Jack Whitehall in various TV programmes.
These included BBC Three sitcom Bad Education, in which he was seen as a younger version of Whitehall's Alfie Wickers character.
