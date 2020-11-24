BBC News

Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees

The nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards have been announced. Here's a summary of the key categories.

Album of the year

  • Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
  • Black Pumas - Black Pumas
  • Everyday Life - Coldplay
  • Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
  • Women in Music Pt. III - Haim
  • Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
  • Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
  • Folklore - Taylor Swift

Record of the year

  • Black Parade - Beyoncé
  • Colors - Black Pumas
  • Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
  • Say So - Doja Cat
  • Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • Circles - Post Malone
  • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the year

  • Black Parade - Beyoncé
  • The Box - Roddy Ricch
  • Cardigan - Taylor Swift
  • Circles - Post Malone
  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • Everything I Want - Billie Eilish
  • I Can't Breathe - H.E.R
  • If the World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

Best new artist

  • Ingrid Andress
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Chika
  • Noah Cyrus
  • D Smoke
  • Doja Cat
  • Kaytranada
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop solo performance

  • Yummy - Justin Bieber
  • Say So - Doja Cat
  • Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
  • Cardigan - Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

  • Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
  • Intentions -Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
  • Dynamite - BTS
  • Rain on Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
  • Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best pop vocal album

  • Changes - Justin Bieber
  • Chromatica - Lady Gaga
  • Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
  • Fine Line - Harry Styles
  • Folklore - Taylor Swift

Best progressive R&B album

  • Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
  • Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
  • Free Nationals - Free Nationals
  • F*** Your Feelings - Robert Glasper
  • It Is What It Is - Thundercat

Best rap song

  • The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
  • The Box - Roddy Ricch
  • Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
  • Rockstar - Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
  • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best rap album

  • Black Habits - D Smoke
  • Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist
  • A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
  • King's Disease - Nas
  • The Allegory - Royce da 5'9

Best melodic rap performance

  • Rockstar - Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch
  • Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
  • Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
  • The Box - Roddy Ricch
  • Highest in the Room - Travis Scott

Best dance recording

  • On My Mind - Diplo and Sidepiece
  • My High - Disclosure featuring Amine and Slowthai
  • The Difference - Flume featuring Toro y Moi
  • Both of Us - Jayda G
  • 10% - Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

  • Kick I - Arca
  • Planet's Mad - Baauer
  • Energy - Disclosure
  • Bubba - Kaytranada
  • Food Faith - Madeon

Best rock performance

  • Shameika - Fiona Apple
  • Not - Big Thief
  • Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers
  • The Steps - Haim
  • Stay High - Brittany Howard
  • Daylight - Grace Potter

Best metal performance

  • Bodycount - Bum Rush
  • Code Orange - Underneath
  • The In-between - In This Moment
  • Bloodmoney - Poppy
  • Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live by Power Trip

Best rock album

  • A Hero's Death - Fontaines DC
  • Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
  • Daylight - Grace Potter
  • Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson
  • The New Abnormal - The Strokes

Best alternative album

  • Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple
  • Hyperspace - Beck
  • Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers
  • Jaime - Brittany Howard
  • The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

Best R&B performance

  • Lightning and Thunder - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
  • Black Parade - Beyoncé
  • All I Need - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
  • Goat Head - Brittany Howard
  • See Me - Emily King

Best country album

  • Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
  • Your LIfe is a Record - Brandy Clark
  • Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
  • Nightfall - Little Big Town
  • Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Stick That in Your Country Song - Eric Church
  • Who You Thought I Was - Brandy Clark
  • When My Army Prays - Vince Gill
  • Black Like Me - Mickey Guyton
  • Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • All Night - Brothers Osborne
  • 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
  • Ocean - Lady A
  • Sugar Coat - Little Big Town
  • Some People Do - Old Dominion

Best musical theatre album

  • Amelie
  • American Utopia on Broadway
  • Jagged Little Pill
  • The Prince of Egypt
  • Soft Power
  • Little Shop of Horrors

Producer of the year, non-classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Dave Cobb
  • Flying Lotus
  • Andrew Watt

Best music video

  • Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé
  • Life is Good - Future Featuring Drake
  • Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
  • Adore You - Harry Styles
  • Goliath - Woodkid

