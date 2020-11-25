Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelson replaces Johnny Depp
- Published
Mads Mikkelson is to replace Johnny Depp as rogue wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series, Warner Bros have announced.
Depp left the franchise earlier this month after losing a libel case over a 2018 newspaper article which called him a "wife beater".
Mikkelson, a Danish actor, has previously starred in films including Rogue One and Doctor Strange.
The third instalment of the series is due to be released in summer 2020.
The announcement came after Depp was denied permission to appeal against the High Court's ruling, which concluded that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The actor has also been ordered to make an initial payment to the publisher of the Sun, News Group Newspapers of almost £630,000 for its legal fees.
Depp made a brief appearance as Grindelwald in 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and reprised his role in 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
The films also star Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law and are prequels to the eight Harry Potter films, which were based on the novels by JK Rowling.
Related Topics
- Published
- 1 September