Books 2021: A pick and mix of what's coming up

The novel: Ishiguro is an "event" novelist in that each new book is heralded by frenzied excitement amongst his fans. And as this is his first since before his 2017 Nobel win, it's likely to create a greater stir. Like some of Ishiguro's previous works, the story is set in the future, or an alternative, unsettling version of the world, and explores the nature of being human. It tells of Klara, an "artificial friend" who longs to find a human owner but as the story unfolds will Klara eventually discover her dream is in fact the stuff of nightmares?