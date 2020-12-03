BBC News

Girls Aloud: Sarah Harding thanks fans for 'love and support'

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSarah Harding is British singer, actress and reality TV star

Former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has thanked fans for the "love and support" she has received since revealing she has cancer.

The 39-year-old announced in August she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Thursday she tweeted to say that reading comments and messages had been "such a huge source of strength to me".

"I can't deny that things are tough right now but I'm fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how," wrote the performer.

Harding went on to say she had been asked to write an autobiography, entitled Hear Me Out, which is now in its finishing stages.

"It came at such a good time as it's given me something fun and positive to focus on while I've been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment," she said.

In September, experts urged women with breast cancer symptoms to continuing coming forward.

Almost one million women in the UK have missed vital breast screening due to coronavirus, a leading charity estimated.

Who is Sarah Harding?

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionGirls Aloud L-R: Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy and Nadine Coyle

Harding and her bandmates first broke through on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and she remained an active member throughout until their hiatus in 2009.

During the three-year break, the Mancunian turned to acting, appearing in the BBC TV film Freefall. As well as St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold.

Girls Aloud reunited in 2012 to celebrate their 10th anniversary together, with new music and a greatest hits tour, before announcing their split soon after.

She then made her stage debut in Ghost - The Musical in 2016, before going on to win Celebrity Big Brother the year after.

How can you spot breast cancer?

The most common sign of breast cancer is a lump or thickening in the breast - but there are other symptoms too.

They include:

  • Change in size or feel of the breast
  • Changes in the skin of the breast, such as dimpling or redness
  • Fluid leaking from the nipple, outside of pregnancy or breast feeding
  • Change in position of the nipple

These symptoms can be caused by other conditions, so it is important to get any lumps or changes checked by a doctor.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with women over 50 more at risk than the under 40s.

But there are many other factors that can increase a person's risk, including a family history of cancer and being overweight.

Many treatments are available for breast cancer and survival is generally good if the disease is detected early.

