Girls Aloud: Sarah Harding thanks fans for 'love and support'
Former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has thanked fans for the "love and support" she has received since revealing she has cancer.
The 39-year-old announced in August she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
On Thursday she tweeted to say that reading comments and messages had been "such a huge source of strength to me".
"I can't deny that things are tough right now but I'm fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how," wrote the performer.
Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support that I’ve received since my last post. Everyone has been so kind and reading your comments and DMs has been such a huge source of strength to me. pic.twitter.com/UGbuoEKpBX— Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) December 3, 2020
Harding went on to say she had been asked to write an autobiography, entitled Hear Me Out, which is now in its finishing stages.
"It came at such a good time as it's given me something fun and positive to focus on while I've been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment," she said.
In September, experts urged women with breast cancer symptoms to continuing coming forward.
Almost one million women in the UK have missed vital breast screening due to coronavirus, a leading charity estimated.
Who is Sarah Harding?
Harding and her bandmates first broke through on the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and she remained an active member throughout until their hiatus in 2009.
During the three-year break, the Mancunian turned to acting, appearing in the BBC TV film Freefall. As well as St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold.
Girls Aloud reunited in 2012 to celebrate their 10th anniversary together, with new music and a greatest hits tour, before announcing their split soon after.
She then made her stage debut in Ghost - The Musical in 2016, before going on to win Celebrity Big Brother the year after.
How can you spot breast cancer?
The most common sign of breast cancer is a lump or thickening in the breast - but there are other symptoms too.
They include:
- Change in size or feel of the breast
- Changes in the skin of the breast, such as dimpling or redness
- Fluid leaking from the nipple, outside of pregnancy or breast feeding
- Change in position of the nipple
These symptoms can be caused by other conditions, so it is important to get any lumps or changes checked by a doctor.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with women over 50 more at risk than the under 40s.
But there are many other factors that can increase a person's risk, including a family history of cancer and being overweight.
Many treatments are available for breast cancer and survival is generally good if the disease is detected early.
