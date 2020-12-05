Jennifer Packer: Will Gompertz reviews the artist's show at the Serpentine Gallery ★★★★★

The energy and sketchiness in paintings such as Jordan (2014) suggest an artist working at top speed - one of those picture-a-day types. But that is not the case, as becomes apparent with closer inspection. The liveliness of the surface is the result of days, weeks, and often months of working and re-working - a process that takes the figurative towards the abstract. Both characters in the painting fade in and out of focus, there one minute, gone the next. The structure of the composition is rock solid, the contents as stable as a rumbling volcano.