Suspected Hollywood 'Con Queen' arrested in UK
- Published
An Indonesian man dubbed the "Con Queen of Hollywood" for allegedly impersonating top female executives has been arrested in Britain after a US extradition request, the FBI has said.
Hargobind Tahilramani, 41, is alleged to have swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars out of aspiring stars.
He was identified in unsealed official court documents.
"The defendant has been arrested in the United Kingdom," an FBI spokesman in California told the AFP press agency.
They added the arrest was "based on a request for his provisional arrest submitted by the United States with a view towards his extradition".
Tahilramani allegedly impersonated Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, former Sony movie chief Amy Pascal, and ex-Paramount boss Sherry Lansing.
He also allegedly pretended to be Wendi Murdoch, the entrepreneur and film producer ex-wife of Rupert Murdoch, along with several male movie executives.
AFP said the court documents, filed in California, showed members of the film industry were "approached with offers of lucrative showbiz jobs and instructed to travel to Indonesia for tasks including location scouting, research and drafting screenplays".
Tahilramani would "use fake accents and alter his voice to sound like a woman," according to the documents.
'Training videos'
AFP said that when victims arrived in Indonesia, they were allegedly cheated out of US currency for upfront payments to Tahilramani and his colleagues, who offered movie projects which never materialised.
The agency added that the documents said if the victims "complained or expressed doubt, Tahilramani would sometimes threaten to 'dismember' them".
The FBI has said the scam began in 2013, moving to "non-existent training videos" when the travel bans took effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hollywood Reporter said Tahilramani was arrested by police in Manchester last week with the assistance of private investigators from K2 Integrity.
The company's co-founder Jules Kroll said: "This started as an investigation into a single impersonation case, but it snowballed from there into an investigation into a series of impersonations. As we investigated deeper, we uncovered a scam of significant magnitude that had been perpetrated for some time, and we engaged in a years-long pursuit of a global con artist that spanned across several continents."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.