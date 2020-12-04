Eddie Van Halen's son criticises sale of his father's guitars
- Published
Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has criticised a recent auction of three of his late father's guitars, which fetched $422,050 (£313,000).
Wolfgang claimed the anonymous sellers were "taking advantage of my father's passing", and said he had "nothing to do with" the sale.
"I don't EVER plan on selling any of my father's iconic guitars. The only place they'd possibly belong in is a museum."
Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of rock band Van Halen, died at 65 in October.
The revered guitarist had been receiving treatment for throat cancer.
Wolfgang Van Halen added that one of the guitars sold had been a gift, adding: "It WASN'T for charity. They're just taking advantage of my father's passing. What a surprise."
Julien's Auctions said the instruments in the sale were a custom-designed 2004 "stage-played" guitar, a "customised and played" guitar and a "music video guitar" that was used for the 1984 single Hot For Teacher.
The latter was a non-playing prop that was used by a child actor who played a young Eddie Van Halen, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Van Halen were best known for their song Jump, which hit the top of the US charts in 1984. Their other hits included Why Can't This Be Love and When It's Love.
Wolfgang, who became Van Halen's bassist in 2006, paid tribute to his father when he died. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," he wrote.
Kiss singer Gene Simmons remembered the musician as a "Guitar God", while Queen guitarist Brian May remembered how "those truly magical fingers opened a door to a new kind of playing".
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.