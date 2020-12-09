Oscars 2021: Director Steven Soderbergh hired to 're-envision' ceremony
- Published
US director Steven Soderbergh will co-produce a 2021 Oscars its organisers promise will "respond directly" to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oscar-winning director of Traffic will work with producers Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher on the 25 April event.
According to the Academy, the 2021 ceremony is a "perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show".
Soderbergh and his collaborators said they were "thrilled and terrified".
"Because of the extraordinary situation we're all in, there's an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way," they said in a statement.
"We hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love."
It is not known what form the event will take or whether it will have a live audience as in previous years.
Recent awards, like this week's Scottish Baftas, have been held semi-virtually in line with social distancing guidelines.
Soderbergh rose to fame when his debut feature, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 1989.
His 2011 film Contagion enjoyed a new lease of life this year due to its prescient similarities to the coronavirus pandemic.
Let Them All Talk, his latest collaboration with fellow Oscar winner Meryl Streep, premieres this week on HBO Max.
The director worked with Sher on Contagion as well other films such as Erin Brockovich and Out of Sight.
Collins has produced numerous awards shows and events including the Grammys and the BET Awards.
Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said it had assembled "a dream team who will respond directly to these times".
"The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most."
The 2021 Oscars had been due to take place on 28 February but was pushed back two months to give film-makers additional "flexibility".
The eligibility window has been accordingly extended to the end of February, with nominations set to be announced on 15 March.
Audience ratings for this year's Oscars fell to an all-time low, with 23.6 million viewers tuning into the live ABC broadcast.
South Korea's Parasite made history at the 9 February ceremony by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.