John le Carré: Cold War novelist dies aged 89
- Published
British espionage writer John le Carré has died aged 89, following a short illness, his agent has said.
The Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy author died from pneumonia on Saturday night, Jonny Geller, chief executive of the Curtis Brown Group said.
He described le Carré as an "undisputed giant of English literature" who "defined the Cold War era and fearlessly spoke truth to power".
"We will not see his like again," Mr Geller added.
