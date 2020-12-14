Rappers dominate YouTube's top 2020 UK music videos
YouTube has announced its most-viewed music videos in the UK this year, with rappers like Drake, Eminem and Stormzy dominating the top 10.
Eight of the top 10 picks came from worlds of grime, hip-hop and rap.
Also nearly half (four) of the videos featured British artists, such as Aitch and AJ Tracey.
UK rap went mainstream last year when Stormzy headlined Glastonbury Festival, where he was joined on-stage by Mercury Prize and Brit Award winner Dave.
Canadian rapper and singer Drake appeared twice in the top 10 - most prominently as a hard-grafting guest on Future's YouTube's chart-topping track, Life is Good. And for his own song Toosie Slide, which went viral via the Tik Tok app.
The chart concerns views in the UK of official music videos uploaded in 2020.
YouTube's top music videos in the UK in 2020
- Life Is Good - Future, ft Drake
- Gooba - 6IX9INE
- Rain - Aitch and AJ Tracey, ft Tay Keith
- Head & Heart - Joel Corry and MNEK
- Rockstar - DaBaby, ft Roddy Ricch
- I Dunno - Dion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
- Only If You Knew - Dutchavelli
- Godzilla - Eminem, ft Juice Wrld
- Toosie Slide - Toosie Slide
Away from music, body coach Joe Wicks claimed the number one spot across UK trending videos overall, as many turned to online workouts during the lockdowns.
In fact, 72% of people used YouTube to exercise during 2020, while 78% of people used the platform to watch or access educational content, with home-schooling becoming a feature of the pandemic.
The Black Lives Matter movement in the US and around the world, which gathered pace following the death of George Floyd, brought "an influx of videos by black creators articulating what their blackness means for them in the context of their country and life" YouTube said.
Its head of culture and trends, Roya Zeitoune, added: "2020 has brought about astounding change. It's altered the way we work, communicate, learn and live.
"But Brits haven't let this year's challenges stop them. Whether it's gardening or a new skill in the kitchen, staying fit with Joe Wicks MBE or finding creative ways to keep British community alive with weekly pub quizzes from home."
