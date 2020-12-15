BBC News

Prue Leith receives 'painless' Covid vaccination

media captionGreat British Bake Off judge Prue Leith gets the coronavirus vaccine

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has become one of the first people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 80-year-old posted an image on Twitter of her receiving the vaccination while wearing a mask.

"Who wouldn't want immunity from Covid-19 with a painless jab??" she asked in the tweet.

The rollout of the vaccine began in the UK last week, with healthcare workers, people living in care homes and the elderly being prioritised.

Leith was also filmed receiving the vaccine, asking afterwards: "Have you done it? I didn't even feel it."

She added the process was "amazing" and "so efficient".

Noel Fielding, who co-hosts Bake Off, reacted to the news of his colleague being among the first wave of people in the world to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

"Always the most classy glamorous person in the room. Love you Prue x", commented Fielding on Instagram.

image captionPrue Leith replaced Mary Berry on The Great British Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4

Leith's fellow judge Paul Hollywood added a simple: "Well done Prue x".

Former Bake Off winner Dr Rahul Mandal, wrote: "Yes!! You just look as gorgeous in the tent as when you are taking your jab!!"

Leith joined Bake Off in 2017, replacing Mary Berry, when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Prior to joining the series, Leith appeared on BBC Two's Great British Menu for 11 years.

image captionL-R: Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, this year's winner Peter Sawkins, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas

The latest series of Bake Off was initially halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filming was completed at the end of the summer, with the cast and crew following strict health protocols.

The series saw 20-year-old Peter Sawkins triumph - making him the youngest winner to date.

The first vaccine to be declared safe and effective and approved for mass use by UK regulators is made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The company has manufacturing sites in Europe and the US. Initial vaccine doses for the UK are being produced at Pfizer's site in Puurs, Belgium.

The military have been called on to help, and some sports stadiums and conference centres are being converted into temporary vaccination centres.

The aim is to inoculate tens of millions of UK residents within months, with those in the higher risk health categories going first.

