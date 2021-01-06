Rapper Pa Salieu wins BBC Sound of 2021: 'I am the voice of the voiceless'

I didn't see crackheads or crack-fiends like that in Gambia. When I was a kid going to school [in Coventry], you have to pass fiends. You have to pass night workers. It was the morning, but night workers were still about, you know what I'm saying? Never did I know most of my friends were going to turn into crackheads, most of my friends are going to die from the circumstances of the endz. That's what I learned here. Real life. You know what I'm saying?