Sir Ian McKellen 'euphoric' to receive Covid-19 vaccine
Sir Ian McKellen has become the latest celebrity to be photographed receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
The 81-year-old star of the X-Men and Lord of the Rings films said he felt "euphoric" to be vaccinated at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London.
"Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations," said the veteran actor.
Prue Leith, Marty Wilde and Lionel Blair are among other stars to have had the Pfizer vaccine administered.
"Who wouldn't want immunity from Covid-19 with a painless jab??" tweeted Leith after getting her jab this week.
I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc— Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020
Sir Ian said it was "a very special day" to receive the "painless" and "convenient" vaccination from GP Dr Phil Bennett-Richards.
"I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone," he continued, saying he felt "very lucky".
Healthcare workers, the elderly and people living in care homes are among the first to receive the vaccine in the UK.
Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose.
