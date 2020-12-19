Cockroach: Ai Weiwei's new documentary on last year's Hong Kong protests ★★★★☆

It is with this more radical group of largely younger activists that we remain as they talk of starting at the back of the protests ("like watching a movie") to being at the business end, nose-to-nose with heavily armed police ("like being in a movie"). The allusion to action films and video games crops up more than once, memorably so when on a rare occasion we hear from a policeman who explains his actions as if it were an exercise at drama school, "It's an act, a script, you play the bad guy."