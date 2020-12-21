Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
US singer and actress Ariana Grande has revealed she is now engaged to her real estate agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.
The star posted several photos on her Instagram page, showing a diamond ring on her left hand. "forever n then some", the caption said.
Grande, 27, has been dating Gomez, also in his twenties, for about a year.
The couple are currently living at Grande's Los Angeles home, heeding California's stay-at-home orders, reports say.
"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source was quoted as telling America's People magazine.
In May, Grande sent a heartfelt message to fans to mark the third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.
"Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still," she wrote on her Instagram page.
Grande had just finished playing at the venue on 22 May, 2017, when a terrorist detonated a homemade explosive device, killing 22 people.
Grande, who said she suffered PTSD as a result of the atrocity, returned to Manchester last year to headline the city's Pride festival.
