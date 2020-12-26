TV in 2021: Shows coming to the small screen

The time-travel drama will be back on New Year's Day, that at least is for certain, with Jodie Whittaker's Doctor once again taking on the show's most famous enemy in Revolution of the Daleks (the best episode yet of Whittaker's time in the Tardis). What's less certain is when the next full series will air. Production is under way, but Covid-19 restrictions mean the team is aiming for eight episodes rather than the 11 (including a festive special) of the past few of years. The new series reaching viewers in 2021 is still the plan, but like so many other shows, uncertainty means it's not impossible that that could change.