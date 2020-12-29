BBC News

Pierre Cardin's life in fashion - in pictures

Published
Pierre Cardin, who has died at the age of 98, was famous for his groundbreaking and timeless fashion designs, which drew on inspirations including the 60s space race.

He started his career in Paris after World War Two, and by the 1960s had become one of the leading names in European fashion.

His Space Age range captured a futuristic outlook at the end of the 1960s, and included clothes made from foil and vinyl.

His 1970 designs for nurses pictured here in black and white were actually (left-right) pink, lemon and white with a pastel green bodystocking.

He also became the first designer to hold a fashion show in Red Square in Moscow in 1991, drawing a crowd of 200,000.

In 2014 he posed with his creations from 1954-7 in his Paris museum.

The museum retrospective was called Past-Present-Future.

  • French designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
  • Obituary: Pierre Cardin
Cardin appeared with models from his 2009 collections at his villa in France.

He was well-known for his geometric designs, such as those that were displayed at a fashion show in Moscow in 2011.

He lent his name to a wide range of goods and merchandise, and in 2016 he posed in a Pierre Cardin store in Paris.

Models showcased designs at the launch for his 2020 collection at a Chinese seaside resort last year.

