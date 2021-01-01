New Year fireworks watched by 10 million viewers on BBC One
- Published
More than 10 million people celebrated the arrival of 2021 by tuning in to BBC One for London's spectacular fireworks and light display.
The 10-minute show used 300 drones to "paint" the sky with tributes to NHS staff and notable figures from 2020.
An average audience of 10.75 million tuned in for the display.
Despite strict coronavirus restrictions keeping people at home, the figure was slightly lower than 2020, when 11.18 million watched the celebrations.
BBC Scotland had it's own Hogmanay special, hosted by Susan Calman, which was watched by an average of 1.05 million people, peaking at 1.3 million at midnight.
Up to 100,000 revellers usually gather on the banks of the River Thames for London's New Year fireworks display - but this year, the streets were virtually deserted as most people obeyed the capital's Tier 4 lockdown rules.
The fireworks display spanned the length of the Thames, with fireworks launched from the O2 Arena and Tower Bridge and a light display on The Shard.
Amid the fireworks, several images filled the sky - including the NHS logo encased in a love-heart, while a child's voice said "Thank you NHS heroes".
There was a special mention for Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £33m by walking in his back garden. The drones formed an outline of his figure, standing behind his walking frame, and giving a thumbs-up.
Viewers also saw the clenched-fist symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, and a humorous reference to one of 2020's most familiar sights for people who have worked from home - the icon of a microphone, accompanied by the phrase "You're on mute".
In recent years, BBC One has broadcast a live concert from London either side of the midnight celebrations - but this year US pop star Alicia Keys provided the entertainment from Los Angeles, playing hits including Girl On Fire, Empire State Of Mind and If I Ain't Got You.
Music also heralded the New Year on BBC Two, with Jools Holland's annual Hootenanny marking its 29th year.
The show featured musical guests Michael Kiwanuka, Roisin Murphy, Rick Wakeman, Ruby Turner, Chris Difford, and Sir Tom Jones, who discussed his recent Covid-19 vaccination.
Other than BBC One's midnight show, Graham Norton had the most-watched programme of the night, with 5.2 million people tuning in to see the star chat to guests Jessica Chastain, Tom Hanks, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Nish Kumar.
That figure, like all the others, is based on "overnight ratings" so does not include viewers who will watch the show on catch-up services over the coming days. In recent years, New Year's Eve has overtaken Christmas Day as an occasion on which more viewers watch live television.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.