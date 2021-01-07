Adrian Chiles to replace Emma Barnett on 5 Live
Broadcaster Adrian Chiles has been confirmed as the broadcaster replacing Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday and Friday mornings.
Naga Munchetty now presents the same show from Monday to Wednesday.
Chiles has previously presented BBC programmes The One Show, Match of the Day 2 and Working Lunch, as well as ITV's Daybreak show.
"Adrian is a wonderful broadcaster who our audience trust and respect," said 5 Live controller Heidi Dawson.
Question Time Extra replaced
"He has that unique ability to put listeners at ease and make them smile, whilst remaining relentless in his questioning of those in positions of power."
Chiles joined the station at its launch in 1994 and has featured regularly on shows like Wake Up To Money, and 5 Live Drive.
Following his move to mid-morning, Chiles' Question Time Extra Time show will be replaced by a new programme, hosted by Colin Murray.
Barnett, who has moved to BBC Radio 4 to host Woman's Hour, defended herself this week after a guest who was booked to appear on the BBC Radio 4 programme dropped out due to remarks the presenter made about her off-air.
