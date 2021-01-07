The Wanted's Tom Parker says brain tumour has 'shrunk significantly'
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
The Wanted's Tom Parker has told fans he is "responding well" to treatment for his brain tumour.
The singer praised the NHS as he wrote on Instagram: "Significant reduction: These are the words I received today and I can't stop saying them over and over again."
Sharing a picture with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children, he added:"Today is a good day."
The 32-year-old was found to have an inoperable brain tumour last year.
The diagnosis came after he suffered two seizures last summer. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, his wife was not allowed in the hospital during three days of tests and he received the news alone.
At the time he vowed to fight the cancer "all the way". Two weeks later he became a father for the second time after Hardwick gave birth to a baby boy.
Sharing an update on his condition on Thursday, Parker said: "I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.
"I can't thank our wonderful NHS enough," he continued. "You're all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line."
The star also thanked his wife, calling her "my rock", and thanked fans for their support. "Your love, light and positivity have inspired me," he wrote. "Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."
Parker achieved fame in the early 2010s as part of The Wanted, reaching number one with the singles All Time Low and Glad You Came.
Since the band went on hiatus in 2014, he has played Danny Zuko in a touring production of Grease and reached the semi-finals of Celebrity Masterchef.
He married Hardwick, an actress, in 2018. As well as Bodhi, the couple have an 18-month-old daughter.
What is glioblastoma?
- Glioblastoma is the most common type of brain tumour that starts in the brain
- It is the most aggressive form of adult brain tumour and is often resistant to treatment
- It is believed that the variety of cells in a glioblastoma is one of the reasons it is so hard to treat because current drugs are not able to effectively target all the cell types in the tumour
- As with most brain tumours, the cause of glioblastoma is not known
Source: The Brain Tumour Charity
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
- Published
- 27 October 2020