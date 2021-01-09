BBC News

Happy Mondays star Bez in bid to rival Joe Wicks with lockdown fitness classes

Published
image copyrightJules Annan
image captionBez in training for his new exercise classes in a park in Manchester

Happy Mondays star Bez is to launch his own lockdown fitness classes to inspire the nation like Joe Wicks.

The former maraca-shaking dancer, 56, wants to rival Joe Wicks with his online YouTube classes "Get Buzzin' With Bez" to be launched on 17 January.

Bez, whose on-stage "freaky dancing" made him an icon of the 'Madchester' music scene, has admitted he also wants to budge his own lockdown bulge.

He won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and even made a bid to become an MP.

image captionMaraca-shaking dancer Bez and lead singer Shaun Ryder in 1989

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, said: "I'd like to think I'm somewhere between Joe Wicks and Mr Motivator.

"I've started this new year seriously unfit, with a fat belly and creaky hips, and I can't stop eating chocolate.

"Last lockdown I got unfit, fat, lazy and into some seriously bad eating habits.

image copyrightJules Annan
image captionBez being put through his paces with a personal trainer

"This year, this lockdown, I need to sort it out sharpish."

He said that people can join him on "on this mad journey or just sit on the sofa and have a good laugh at me".

image copyrightJules Annan
image captionBez said he has "started this new year seriously unfit, with a fat belly and creaky hips"

The former dancer added: "At the very least, I know I'll be making people smile, at best I'll be helping people get fit and mentally happier alongside me."

The Happy Mondays, along with bands like The Stone Roses and Inspiral Carpets, spearheaded the indie music 'Madchester' scene of the late 80s and early 90s.

image copyrightStewart Whittingham
image captionBez dancing with his maraca on BBC1's Top of the Pops as the band perform Step On in 1989

Bez's bug-eyed dance routines were said to have inspired the group's song Freaky Dancin' and made him one of the best-known members of the group, alongside frontman Shaun Ryder.

Their hits included Step On, Kinky Afro, Hallelujah and 24 Hour Party People.

However, serious drug habits and infighting led to the Salford band's breakup in 1993.

Related Topics

  • Little Hulton
  • Manchester
  • Salford

More on this story

  • The Happy Mondays to headline Camp Bestival in Dorset

    Published
    24 February 2012

  • Children in Need: Joe Wicks completes 24-hour workout challenge

    Published
    13 November 2020

  • Original Happy Mondays line-up to re-form for tour

    Published
    30 January 2012