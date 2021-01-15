BBC News

Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDustin Diamond made his name as the studious "Screech" in the US sitcom Saved by the Bell

Saved by The Bell actor Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer, his representative has said.

The 44-year-old, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers in the popular 1990s US school-based sitcom, fell ill last week and was taken to hospital.

His representative, Roger Paul, said the actor was told he had cancer and is now waiting for further details.

"We will know the severity of it when the tests are done," Paul told the PA news agency.

He added that he expects an update on his condition next week.

  • TV show apologises to Selena Gomez for kidney joke
  • Saved by the Bell creator dies aged 87
  • Saved by the Bell actor jailed

Diamond reprised his role in follow-up series Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years. But he did not appear in the recent revival series.

The American was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

