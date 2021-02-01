Gogglebox: Channel 4 show responds to allegations of poor staff welfare
A TV production company has said it takes the welfare of its staff "extremely seriously" after allegations of "inhumane" working conditions behind the scenes of Gogglebox.
The show is one of Channel 4's biggest hits but requires a lot of editing before its Friday night broadcast.
A report in The Guardian alleged staff are shouted at and have to work excessive hours without any breaks.
Studio Lambert said it had "support systems in place" for staff.
The Guardian said it had heard from multiple members of staff who previously or currently worked on the series.
"People have had enough. You don't turn up to work to be screamed at for 12 hours a day," a former employee told the newspaper anonymously. "It was the worst job I ever did. The way that it's made is inhumane at times."
The allegations follow the sudden departure of former showrunner Tania Alexander, who quit the series abruptly and without explanation in November, mid-way through the latest series.
In a statement to the BBC, the production house said: "Studio Lambert takes the welfare of its teams extremely seriously across all its productions, and has a number of measures in place to encourage people to come forward with any concerns they may have, as well as support systems for a range of issues."
Gogglebox requires its production staff to quickly sift through and edit hours of footage every week in time for its Friday night broadcast.
Some staff on the show alleged they had deleted the NHS tracking app because they had been warned against disrupting production by being forced to self-isolate.
Studio Lambert said: "All our shows since March last year have been produced with Covid-19 safe protocols."
Channel 4 said it has "a clear code of conduct which sets out the standards of behaviour it expects from its suppliers and production partners".
"We can't comment on anonymous allegations and rumours, but we are satisfied Studio Lambert is taking appropriate action to ensure the welfare of its teams and to enforce appropriate standards of behaviour across the shows it makes for us," the network added.
It is not known whether any formal complaints have been made to management at Studio Lambert, however the Bectu trade union told The Guardian it had received a number of complaints.
Gogglebox is one of Channel 4's biggest hits, regularly attracting a consolidated audience of more than million viewers, including those who watch on catch-up.
The show sees members of the public give their opinions on a variety of television programmes broadcast that week.
The series has won four National Television Awards and a Bafta for best reality and constructed programme.
It began airing in 2013 and made stars of some of its contributors. After appearing on Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt went on to win I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! and scored a presenting role on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
Reverend Kate Bottley, another former contributor, is now a regular on BBC Radio 2's Pause For Thought, while George Gibney went on to appear in Celebrity Big Brother.
The show is currently off air, with the Russell T Davies drama It's a Sin being broadcast in its usual timeslot. However, a new series of Gogglebox will air from February.
