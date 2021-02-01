The New European bought by consortium from Archant

The Spectator has a very strong brand and voice, and awareness among potential buyers is very high. The same is not true of TNE. In Barber and Thompson, TNE has two former executives with experience of growing digital subscriptions. But the FT and New York Times are established global brands, with general appeal, big budgets, and long heritage. TNE is a start-up. It will need a savvy marketing campaign early on to boost awareness. And to get people paying for it digitally, it will need not only content that is compelling enough, but a website that is fast, beautiful, and navigable.