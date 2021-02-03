Golden Globes 2021: Three female directors make history in nominations
Three women have been nominated for best director at this year's Golden Globe awards - the first time more than one has been shortlisted in a year.
Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloe Zhao are recognised for Promising Young Woman, One Night in Miami and Nomadland respectively.
Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and James Corden are among the British stars up for acting awards.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 28 February.
Mank, David Fincher's film about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, leads the film nominations with six. The Crown is the most nominated TV show, also with six nominations, despite a row over how it portrays the Royal Family.
Aaron Sorkin's film The Trial of the Chicago 7 and TV comedy Schitt's Creek follow with five nominations each.
Baron Cohen and Colman have received two nominations each, with the former recognised for his roles in the films Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Colman is up for best actress in a TV drama, an award she won last year, for playing the Queen in The Crown, and is shortlisted again for her forthcoming film The Father.
Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor are also nominated for The Crown for their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively.
Anya Taylor-Joy is another actress who is up for two awards - for the Jane Austen adaptation Emma and Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.
The presence of three women in the best director category comes after only five female directors were nominated in the past 77 years, the last being Ava DuVernay for Selma in 2014.
The winners will be announced at the end of the month in a bi-coastal ceremony hosted by Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles.
Presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globes recognise both films and television shows, and are the most prestigious movie awards behind the Oscars.
