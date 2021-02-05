Universal pulls its music from TikTok rival Triller
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
The world's largest record label, Universal Music, has removed all of its songs from the video sharing app Triller.
The company says Triller has "shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists" and refused to negotiate a licence to use the music legitimately.
Triller is a fast-growing rival to TikTok, and allows its users to create short videos, often set to music.
The Los Angeles-based company has yet to respond to Universal's decision.
The move means that world-renowned artists like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and Bob Marley will no longer appear on Triller's videos.
"We will not work with platforms that do not value artists," said Universal in a statement.
"Triller has shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists and refuses to negotiate a licence going forward. We have no alternative except to remove our music from Triller, effective immediately."
Triller received a rush of publicity last year when the US threatened to ban TikTok, citing national security concerns.
Many of TikTok's biggest creators, including Charli D'Amelio and Noah Beck, created Triller accounts, and the app briefly topped the charts in Apple's App Store.
The platform, which actually pre-dates TikTok, has been criticised for its failure to pay musicians before.
Last year, the head of the US National Music Publishers' Association said TikTok "boasts 'millions of songs at your fingertips', however many of those songs have not been properly licensed.
"The pattern of tech platforms asking for forgiveness instead of permission to use songwriter's work must stop. Triller must legitimise its business by properly licensing all music on its platform."
