Film awards 2021: The 21 contenders to watch

What are its Oscar chances? It's been more than half a century since Sophia Loren was last nominated for best actress for Marriage Italian Style in 1965. (She'd won the award three years before for Two Women.) She looks increasingly certain to return to the best actress nominations list this year for her emotional performance in The Life Ahead, which would also make her at 86 the oldest ever best actress nominee - a record currently held by Emmanuelle Riva, who was 85 when she was nominated for Amour in 2013.