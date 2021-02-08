Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell accuses Marilyn Manson of upskirt filming
- Published
Ellie Rowsell, the singer with Mercury Prize-winning British band Wolf Alice, has accused Marilyn Manson of pointing a camera up her skirt at a festival.
She is the latest to make claims about the star's alleged abusive behaviour.
It comes after US actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women published accounts of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.
"Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson," tweeted Rowsell.
"It's sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn't give him a free pass to abuse women?!"
The rock star has not responded to Rowsell's account. The BBC has asked his representatives for a comment. He denied Wood's allegations, saying they were "horrible distortions of reality".
I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a gopro.— ellierowsell (@elliecrowsell) February 6, 2021
Writing on Twitter, Rowsell explained: "I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago.
"After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro [camera]."
'Women must feel safe'
The singer/songwriter, whose indie band won the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2018, added that there were "no repercussions for his behaviour" at the time, and that his own team admitted that such incidents were not uncommon.
"If he does this kind of thing all the time why on earth has he been headlining festivals for so many years?" she asked.
"When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male dominated world that is the music industry.
"I wasn't sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were 'entirely consensual' - I don't think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals."
'Infuriated and offended'
Last week, Wood claimed Manson "horrifically abused" her during their three-year relationship in the late noughties,
Manson denied the allegations via Instagram, saying: "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual."
Last week, his ex-wife Dita Von Teese said the allegations "do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple". She wrote on Instagram: "Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse."
She added: "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realise yourself."
Meanwhile, Oscar-winning composer and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor again denied claims in Manson's 1998 memoir that the pair were involved in a sexual assault.
"I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago," Reznor said last week.
"As I said at the time, the passage from Manson's memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today."
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.