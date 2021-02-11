Chick Corea: Jazz musician dies aged 79
Chick Corea, a Grammy award winning jazz musician has died at the age of 79, a statement on his website confirmed.
The US musician's career spanned more than five decades. His last album was released in 2020.
Corea is the fourth most nominated artist in the Grammy awards' history with 65 nominations, winning 23 times.
He died on 9 February from a rare form of cancer that was only recently discovered.
Corea played with Miles Davis in the late 1960s and his own group, Return to Forever, were at the forefront of the jazz fusion movement.
"Through his body of work and the decades spent touring the world, he touched and inspired the lives of millions," the statement said.