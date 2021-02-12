Dancing on Ice: Joe-Warren Plant 'disappointed' to depart due to Covid
Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant has said he is "disappointed" to have to withdraw from Dancing on Ice after testing positive for Covid-19.
Plant and his dance partner, Vanessa Bauer, are the latest to have to leave the rink following Rufus Hound's exit for the same reason last week.
An ITV spokesman confirmed the news and thanked the pair for "all their dedication and beautiful performances".
The soap star, 18, said he "loved every minute" of being on the show.
'So much more to give'
"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience," Plant said in a statement.
"I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance."
Immediate withdrawal for any contestant who tests positive for Covid has become a requirement for many reality TV shows, working under tight protocols, in recent months.
Boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones had to leave the most recent series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing after three weeks, when Jones tested positive during one of the show's routine checks.
Campmates on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! were tested every three days, and ITV remains hopeful of screening a 2021 series of Love Island, with contestants subject to regular tests and instant replacement should they become infected with Covid.
