Hymn: Will Gompertz reviews live-streamed play with Adrian Lester & Danny Sapani ★★★★☆

It is a good piece of work in all respects, although it might err on the dramatically predictable for some tastes. But the writing is crisp and witty, while the directing - both on stage and the live-mixing on camera - keeps the story moving along. The regular jumps in time and space are mostly successful, although once or twice the opportunity to flesh out the motivations behind the deepening relationship between Gil and Benny is missed in favour of cracking on to the next scene.