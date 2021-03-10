Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

"Someone else could've probably dealt with it, but she couldn't," Christine reflects. "She just hated the thought that people thought she was this awful person. Even when she'd taken pills as a young person, she didn't want anyone to know she got down. And I know they say, 'Everyone's talking about it now.' But I think a lot of people with depression don't talk about it. You're either ashamed of it, or you're frightened that they'll think something about you. So I think people are still frightened to say it."