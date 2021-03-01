In pictures: Golden Globes stars shine without red carpet
- Published
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards for film and television have been handed out in a largely virtual ceremony split between Los Angeles and New York.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - pictured above - hosted the event for a fourth time, but because of restrictions imposed by the pandemic Fey broadcast from New York while Poehler was in LA.
Chloé Zhao looked stunned when she named by Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones as best director for the movie Nomadland. Zhao is only the second female winner of that category in the awards' 78-year history. Nomadland also took the coveted award for best drama film.
The prizes were announced by a host of stars who included the British actress Cynthia Erivo who wore a neon green dress.
Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee - the children of film director Spike Lee - were also among the presenters as was Israeli Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.
Veteran Hollywood star Jane Fonda, 83, received the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. She used her acceptance speech to call for greater diversity in the industry, saying that storytelling "really can change people".
The British actor John Boyega gave a double thumbs up after winning the Best Supporting Actor - Television award for Small Axe.
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown.
.