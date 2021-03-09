BBC News

Bafta Film Awards 2021: The nominations in full

Published
image copyrightNetflix/Lionsgate
image captionLeft-right: Wunmi Mosaku in His House, Sir Anthony Hopkins in The Father and Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman

This year's Bafta Film Awards will be handed out at a ceremony without a live audience on 11 April. Here are the nominations.

Best film

  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British film

  • Calm With Horses
  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • His House
  • Limbo
  • The Mauritanian
  • Mogul Mowgli
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

Leading actress

  • Bukky Bakray - Rocks
  • Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand - Nomadland
  • Wunmi Mosaku - His House
  • Alfre Woodard - Clemency

Leading actor

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
  • Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father
  • Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
  • Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Supporting actress

  • Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
  • Kosar Ali - Rocks
  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
  • Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Supporting actor

  • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
  • Alan Kim - Minari
  • Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...
  • Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
  • Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Director

  • Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
  • Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
  • Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
  • Rocks - Sarah Gavron

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Kingsley Ben-Adir
  • Morfydd Clark
  • Bukky Bakray
  • Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
  • Conrad Khan
image copyrightGetty Images

Read more: Bafta unveils hugely diverse nominations list

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)
  • Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
  • Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
  • Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
  • Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Film not in the English language

  • Another Round
  • Dear Comrades!
  • Les Misérables
  • Minari
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

  • Collective
  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
  • The Dissident
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • The Social Dilemma

Animated film

  • Onward
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Original screenplay

  • Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
  • Mank - Jack Fincher
  • Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
  • Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

  • The Dig - Moira Buffini
  • The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
  • The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
  • The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Original score

  • Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Minari - Emile Mosseri
  • News of the World - James Newton Howard
  • Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis
  • Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Cinematography

  • Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
  • Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
  • The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler
  • News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
  • Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

Costume design

  • Ammonite - Michael O'Connor
  • The Dig - Alice Babidge
  • Emma - Alexandra Byrne
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
  • Mank - Trish Summerville

Editing

  • The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
  • Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
  • Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Production design

  • The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
  • The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
  • Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
  • News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
  • Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Make-up and hair

  • The Dig - Jenny Shircore
  • Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
  • Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
  • Pinocchio - Mark Coulier

Best sound

  • Greyhound - nominees TBC
  • News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
  • Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
  • Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
  • Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Best special visual effects

  • Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
  • The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
  • Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
  • The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
  • Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Best casting

  • Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
  • Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel
  • Minari - Julia Kim
  • Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
  • Rocks - Lucy Pardee

British short film

  • Eyelash
  • Lizard
  • Lucky Break
  • Miss Curvy
  • The Present

British short animation

  • The Fire Next Time
  • The Owl and the Pussycat
  • The Song of A Lost Boy

Outstanding Contribution

  • TBC

