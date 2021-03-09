BBC News

Vicar of Dibley star Trevor Peacock dies at 89

The Vicar Of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock has died aged 89, his agent has confirmed.

The actor played the lovable but dim-witted Jim Trott in the comedy series alongside its main star Dawn French.

His family said in statement: "Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8th from a dementia-related illness."

Parish council member Jim won viewers' hearts with his catchphrase of "no no no no..." and his cheeky innuendo.

Although most famous for the long-running Vicar of Dibley, Peacock was also an accomplished Shakespearean actor, starring in a number off BBC productions including Titus Andronicus, Twelfth Night and Henry V.

The actor also appeared in the 1990 movie version of Hamlet and a 2000 production of Don Quixote.

And he was a successful musician and songwriter. He appeared with the Beatles in a 1964 television special Around the Beatles, and wrote a number of pop hits.

