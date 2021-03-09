Piers Morgan criticised by mental health charity over Meghan comments
- Published
A mental health charity has criticised Piers Morgan for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex after she said she had had suicidal thoughts.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duchess said she previously felt like she "didn't want to be alive anymore".
On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Morgan said he "didn't believe a word" the duchess had said in the interview.
In a statement, the mental health charity Mind said it was "disappointed" by his comments.
What did Meghan say in the Oprah interview?
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex discussed having suicidal thoughts, due to the alleged behaviour of Buckingham Palace and the pressure of media scrutiny.
"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she said. "I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it."
She added she felt it would "solve everything for everyone" if she ended her life. She later claimed that she had told senior officials she needed help, but her request was declined because it "wouldn't be good for the institution".
ITV's broadcast of the interview on Monday evening was watched by an average audience of 11.1 million viewers, the biggest TV broadcast of the year so far outside of government announcements about coronavirus.
What did Piers Morgan say?
On Monday's edition of Good Morning Britain, Morgan picked up on the duchess's claim that her request for help was rejected.
"Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report," he said.
"The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family I think is contemptible."
He also referred to the Duchess as the "Pinocchio Princess" in a tweet later that morning.
What was the reaction?
Morgan's comments, while applauded by some, were criticised by many, and a year-old petition calling for his sacking began to be recirculated. Some users also said they would complain to Ofcom.
Others felt his comments were not in keeping with ITV's wider mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking.
On Monday evening, mental health charity Mind tweeted: "We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan's comments on not believing Meghan's experiences about suicidal thoughts today.
"It's vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment."
How has Piers Morgan responded?
On Tuesday's GMB programme, Morgan said: "When we talked about this yesterday, I said, as an all encompassing thing, I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.
"But let me just state for the record on my position on mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the Royal family and they go and seek that help they should absolutely be given it.
"It's not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I am not in her mind and that is for her to say. My real concern was a disbelief frankly... that she went to a senior member of the Royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family. If that is true a) that person should be fired and b) the Royal family have serious questions that need to be answered."
What has ITV said?
In a statement, the broadcaster said: "ITV is committed to mental health and wellbeing and working with our charity partners on Britain Get Talking, which is about encouraging people to talk about their mental health. It is very important that if anyone has suicidal thoughts that they should always speak out and be listened to."
Speaking during an earnings conference on Tuesday morning, ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall said she "completely believed what [the duchess] says," adding that ITV is "totally committed to" mental health.
She said she hadn't spoken to Morgan herself, but added that ITV's managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo, had.
Asked about Morgan's criticisms of the duchess on social media, Dame Carolyn said he was is a freelance presenter for ITV, adding "we have absolutely no say or control" over his Twitter, which is "his personal account".
What else has happened?
Tensions have been running high on Good Morning Britain for two consecutive days, as a result of Morgan's frustration with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview.
The publicity surrounding the show has led to an increase in viewing figures, with Good Morning Britain briefly overtaking BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.
On Tuesday, weather presenter Alex Beresford criticised Morgan for "continuing to trash" the duchess, prompting Morgan to walk off set.
He returned within 10 minutes and the pair continued a discussion about media coverage of the duchess and the comments she made in the Oprah interview.
Some suggested the moment was staged, which Morgan denied on Twitter. Dame Carolyn said there was "nothing manufactured" about the show but added she hadn't seen the episode herself.