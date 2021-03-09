Piers Morgan criticised by mental health charity over Meghan comments

"It's not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I am not in her mind and that is for her to say. My real concern was a disbelief frankly... that she went to a senior member of the Royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family. If that is true a) that person should be fired and b) the Royal family have serious questions that need to be answered."