Piers Morgan stands by Meghan criticism after Good Morning Britain exit
Piers Morgan has said he stands by his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex as ITV's Good Morning Britain airs for the first time since his departure.
It was announced on Tuesday that Morgan would leave the show after saying he "didn't believe a word" Meghan said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Addressing his exit, co-host Susanna Reid said she had disagreed with his comments - and added: "Shows go on."
Ofcom is investigating his comments after receiving 41,000 complaints.
It is not yet certain who will replace Morgan on the GMB sofa and Ranvir Singh, who was sitting in his chair on Wednesday, said: "We don't call him Marmite for nothing."
In a tweet earlier, as the programme was beginning, Morgan said: "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't.
He added: "Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on."