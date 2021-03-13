Everydays: The First 5000 Days - Will Gompertz reviews Beeple's digital work ★★★☆☆

There is also an issue about the work and the blockchain technology being used to give it value, which should not be overlooked. Digital art might not exist in the real world, but it sure does it some real environmental harm. The energy intensive tech used to create and store cryptoart (a line of code - metadata - that traces back to an image) is exactly what the world doesn't need right now: computers whirring away day and night to generate NFTs consume huge amounts of energy.