Sharon Osbourne 'may not return to US talk show' as race row escalates
- Published
Sharon Osbourne has said she may not be wanted back, or want to go back, on US chat show The Talk after clashing with one of her co-hosts about Piers Morgan.
She said she had "got too personal" with co-presenter Sheryl Underwood and that she feared the row had escalated too far for her to return to the show.
The Talk has been taken off air and has extended its hiatus until next week.
Meanwhile, Osbourne's spokesman has dismissed accusations of racism made against her as "lies".
The row on The Talk followed Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Morgan's subsequent departure from Good Morning Britain after saying he "didn't believe a word" she had said.
Osbourne was one of the first people to voice support for Morgan, claiming he had the right to express his own opinion.
Her comments were challenged on Wednesday's edition of The Talk, leading to an angry exchange with Underwood.
"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osborne said.
She later issued an apology, saying she had "felt blindsided" and had let her "fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over".
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Osbourne reiterated her apology and said she should have appreciated that Underwood was "hurting".
"I own up to what I did," she told the programme. "I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl."
But Osbourne also claimed she had been "set up" as a "sacrificial lamb" and had not been sufficiently prepared by The Talk's producers.
"I wish we could go on and have a adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don't know whether we can," she continued. "I don't know whether it's gone past that.
"I would love to, but I don't know whether I even want to go back. I don't know whether I'm wanted there."
The Talk was due to return on Wednesday after US network CBS cancelled its Monday and Tuesday editions. However, the broadcaster has now said the show will not be back until next week while an internal investigation is carried out.
CBS said it was "committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace" and was "very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk".
Its statement said: "This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."
'Recasting of history'
Osbourne, who is married to rock star Ozzy and has appeared as a judge on The X Factor and other shows, has been a panellist on The Talk throughout its 11 years on air.
Following her comments last week, some former colleagues have come forward to make accusations about her.
Last week, former co-presenter Holly Robinson Peete claimed Osbourne had complained she was too "ghetto" for the show, and that her job on the presenting line-up ended soon afterwards. Osbourne has denied making those comments or engineering her dismissal.
US journalist Yashar Ali has since reported allegations that Osbourne made racist remarks about former co-host Julie Chen.
Osbourne's representative Howard Bragman issued a staunch defence. "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host," he said.
"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.